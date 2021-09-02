Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

