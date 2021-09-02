Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,000 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

