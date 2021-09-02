Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 800 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Medpace by 83.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 52.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $187.68 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,203 shares of company stock worth $48,167,626. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

