Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,600 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

PSTG opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

