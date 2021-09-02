Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.