Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,900 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

