Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,756 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

HOG opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

