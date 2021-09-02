Harmony Trading Up 20.1% This Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $52.34 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00275052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,159,159,560 coins and its circulating supply is 10,540,394,560 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

