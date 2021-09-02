Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.30 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $241.87 or 0.00497997 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 10% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $149.97 million and approximately $44.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013655 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 648,267 coins and its circulating supply is 620,030 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

