Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.24. 1,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

