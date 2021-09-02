HashCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $584,078.09 and $34,618.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00123546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.20 or 0.00803392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00047605 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

