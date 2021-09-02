HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Down 3.2%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.54 and last traded at $107.54. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $913.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.86.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

