Head to Head Comparison: Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fred’s and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s N/A N/A N/A MINISO Group -14.98% 7.77% 3.72%

14.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Fred’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fred’s and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fred’s 0 0 0 0 N/A MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MINISO Group has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 79.36%. Given MINISO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Fred’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fred’s and MINISO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s $1.27 billion N/A -$12.97 million N/A N/A MINISO Group $1.41 billion 3.04 -$219.16 million $0.26 54.04

Fred’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MINISO Group.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Fred’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fred’s Company Profile

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated approximately 584 retail stores, 348 pharmacies, and 12 franchised stores located in 15 states primarily in the Southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

