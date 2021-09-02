Head to Head Comparison: iHuman (NYSE:IH) & New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 4.55 -$5.74 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 1.13 $413.33 million $0.26 9.04

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iHuman and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 3 0 2.08

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 275.54%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $47.02, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.71%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than iHuman.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats iHuman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

