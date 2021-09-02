Head to Head Review: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) versus QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and QIWI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A QIWI $585.30 million 1.01 $124.79 million $2.23 4.21

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Volatility and Risk

DynTek has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QIWI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DynTek and QIWI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67

QIWI has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.11%. Given QIWI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QIWI is more favorable than DynTek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of QIWI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and QIWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24%

Summary

QIWI beats DynTek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

