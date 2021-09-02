Head to Head Review: Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30%

73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.72 $3.25 million N/A N/A First Merchants $558.43 million 3.96 $148.60 million $2.74 14.89

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank is a full service business bank that provides various banking products and financial services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, individuals, and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, noninterest-bearing demand, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. The company also offers online banking, bill payments, remote deposit captures, e-statements, and mobile banking services. It operates 3 branch offices; and serves customers in Salinas, Monterey, and King City. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

