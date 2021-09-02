Head-To-Head Survey: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $8.03 million 6.38 -$4.66 million ($1.62) -1.43 AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Arcadia Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences 3.98% -44.75% -25.89% AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 148.92%. AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 92.38%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arcadia Biosciences beats AppHarvest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; and nutritional oils, such as gamma linolenic acid oils. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Argentina, Canada, Africa, Austria, and India. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

