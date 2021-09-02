Helium Price Tops $22.81 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $22.81 or 0.00045823 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and $28.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00093340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00348907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,928,205 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.