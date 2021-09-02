Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Achieves $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00370677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

