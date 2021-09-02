Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €114.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €83.28 ($97.98) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.