Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Heritage Financial worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

