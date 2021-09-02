Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Heritage Financial worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $911.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

