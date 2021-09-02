Hermez Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00009989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

