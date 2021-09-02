Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

HT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

