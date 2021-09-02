Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $275.94 and last traded at $272.66, with a volume of 39865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Get Heska alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,417.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,540 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.