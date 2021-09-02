Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,722,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

