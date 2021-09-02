Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,722,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.