Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.520 EPS.

HPE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 10,900,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.22.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

