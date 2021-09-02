Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,900,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

