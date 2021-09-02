HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $412.50

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412.50 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.29), with a volume of 825700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.28).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 351.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

In other news, insider Jim Strang acquired 37,500 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

