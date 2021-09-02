High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Research analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,956. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

