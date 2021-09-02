Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$34.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

