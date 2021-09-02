Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after purchasing an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.39. 1,990,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,713. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

