Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.75 million-$427.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.05 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.