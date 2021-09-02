Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hooker Furniture stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hooker Furniture at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

