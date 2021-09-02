HOQU Achieves Market Cap of $706,509.19 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $706,509.19 and $1.92 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00136921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00814676 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047595 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

