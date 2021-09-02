Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 882,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 776,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. 584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

