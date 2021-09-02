Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

