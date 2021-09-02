Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HLI opened at $90.38 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

