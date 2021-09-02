Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,276 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,137,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.