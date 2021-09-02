Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,934 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.