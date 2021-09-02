Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 56,384 Shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF accounts for 19.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 58.52% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF worth $103,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000.

Get HCM Defender 100 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 25,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,424. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.