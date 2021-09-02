Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 60,312 Shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,312 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF comprises 16.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 52.54% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $86,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

LGH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,275. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

