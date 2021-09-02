Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.73. 166,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,993. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

