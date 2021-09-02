Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.04. The stock had a trading volume of 917,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.62 and its 200-day moving average is $486.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

