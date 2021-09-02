Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,243. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.