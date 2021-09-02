Howard Capital Management Inc. Invests $26.55 Million in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,552,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares US Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,155,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,578,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. 682,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,635. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.