Howard Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,364 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,276. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.