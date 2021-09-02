Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.01. The stock had a trading volume of 575,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.02 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.