Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

