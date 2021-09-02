Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of HUBG opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
